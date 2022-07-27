DGCA's big action on SpiceJet! Restricts flight operations to half for 8 weeks

After multiple snags in SpiceJet's aircrafts, aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered low-budget Indian carrier to operate maximum 50 percent of its flights for a period of eight weeks. These flights were approved for summer schedule.

On July 6, DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since June 19.

"In view of the findings of various spot checks, inspections and the reply to the show cause notice submitted by SpiceJet, for continued sustenance of safe and reliable transport service, the number of departures of SpiceJet are hereby restricted to 50 per cent of the number of departures approved under summer schedule 2022 for a period of 8 weeks," the aviation regulator's order on Wednesday (July 27) said.

(With inputs from PTI)

