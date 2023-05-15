Drunk Male Passengers Molests Cabin Crew On Dubai-Amritsar Flight, Arrested

A drunk passenger onboard Dubai-Amritsar was arrested at the Amritsar airport for allegedly molesting an air hostess on board a flight from Dubai in an inebriated state, reported IANS, quoting local police said on Monday. The name of the airline is not yet revealed, but there are multiple airlines that operate direct flights on this international sector, including SpiceJet, IndiGo, Air India Express, while many others have on-stop flights with a layover in Delhi as well, including Air India.

As per the initial reports, Rajinder Singh, who belongs to Kotli village in Jalandhar, got into a heated argument with the air hostess and allegedly molested her, the police said. The cabin crew told the captain of the flight about the incident, who notified the Amritsar Control Room.

The assistant security manager of the airline lodged a police complaint and the accused was arrested on landing at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport. He was booked under several Sections of the Indian Penal Code.