England cricketer Sam Curran finds his flight seat broken on Virgin Atlantic plane, asked to refrain from travelling

Air travel is often considered one the comfiest and most premium ways over other modes of travelling. However, with new issues being reported in the aviation business, thoughts and perceptions about the premium experience are gradually taking a shift. Recently, England cricket - Sam Curran, took to Twitter, complaining about his shocking and embarrassing experience with Virgin Atlantic Airways. The athlete complained that his seat was broken, and when informed the staff about it, they stopped him from travelling. The cricket calls the experience shocking and embarrassing. Of course, people did react to his tweet making it a fun slate.

Just turned up for a flight with @VirginAtlantic for them to tell me my seat is broken on the flight, therefore they’ve said I can’t travel on it. Absolutely crazy. Thanks @VirginAtlantic . Shocking and embarrassing — Sam Curran (@CurranSM) January 4, 2023

The cricketer tweeted, “Just turned up for a flight with VirginAtlantic for them to tell me my seat is broken on the flight, therefore they’ve said I can’t travel on it. Absolutely crazy. Thanks, Virgin Atlantic. Shocking and embarrassing.” A user replied to his tweet, “Would you rather stand up the entire flight? If the seat is broken and the flight is full, why is that shocking and embarrassing??” Another said, show them your private jet.

Other passengers:- you don't have your own private jet?? pic.twitter.com/IeQUM3HdMV — SHUBHAM (@Singhh_ji) January 5, 2023

Virgin Atlantic Airways also replied to his tweet, saying, “Hi Sam, I am so sorry to hear this - if you have a chat with our team at the help desk they will be more than happy to look into alternative flights for you. You can also send your feedback to our customer care team via the official mail id.”

Furthermore, a few also shared their gruesome experience with Virgin Atlantic Airways. A user named Micheal Frankland revealed that while he was flying home from Barbados, his seat was broken to an extent that it could be stowed away in the overhead bin. Although he complained about it to the crew and they said it could be fixed, nobody came to take a look at it, and eventually, the flight took off with a broken seat.