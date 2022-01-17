हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aviation

FedEx seeks approval from FAA for anti-missile system on cargo planes, know why

FedEx missile-defence system directs infrared laser energy toward an incoming missile and protect its cargo planes against heat-seeking missiles.

FedEx seeks approval from FAA for anti-missile system on cargo planes, know why
Image for representation

In a recent filing, FedEx sought permission from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), to add an anti-missile system to cargo planes to protect them against heat-seeking missiles. Transport and logistics giant FedEx asked for approval to add the missile-defence system. The agency said that the "FedEx missile-defence system directs infrared laser energy toward an incoming missile, in an effort to interrupt the missile’s tracking of the aircraft’s heat."

The move comes after a threat over the tracking of the aircraft’s heat. In 2003, a surface-to-air missile slammed into the left wing of an Airbus A330 operating for DHL just after takeoff from Baghdad. The crew returned to the airport unharmed. "In recent years, in several incidents abroad, civilian aircraft were fired upon by man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS)," the FAA document said.

”This has led several companies to design and adapt systems like a laser-based missile-defence system for installation on civilian aircraft, to protect those aircraft against heat-seeking missiles," FAA added. Now aviation regulators will hear 45 days of public comment before approving "a system that emits infrared laser energy outside the aircraft as a countermeasure against heat-seeking missiles" on Airbus A321-200 aircraft.

The FAA document says “FedEx started the government approval process for modifying A321-200s back in 2019, even though the company does not yet own such aircraft.” The FAA stipulates that any approval must include "means that prevent the inadvertent activation of the system on the ground, including during airplane maintenance and ground handling," since laser accidents can result in eye and skin damage.

With inputs from ANI

