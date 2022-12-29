'Flagged my mother's purse, shouted at my sister': Actor Siddharth pens long note on Madurai airport incident

Madurai: `Rang De Basanti` actor Siddharth Suryanarayan posted an update after revealing that his parents were allegedly `harassed` at the Madurai Airport. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a series of images in which he fleshed out the `airport incident` in detail. "The other day at Madurai Airport...This is all I have to say about that. Moving on," he wrote in the caption. Siddharth mentioned how the personnel behaved rudely with his mother, flagging her purse in the process.

"They then flagged my mother`s purse and asked her if she had any coins in it. She said that she did. They then told her to remove all the coins from her purse. When I asked them why that was needed as currency coins are both allowed and clearly seen in the scanner, they replied in India it is the rule that we must remove whatever they ask us to remove. I told them it was unfair to make someone over 70 empty their purse like this. I also asked if something was wrong and why they were talking to us so rudely," the `Bommarillu` actor wrote.

His sister too was subjected to shouting by a person at the `scanner monitor`.".. another person at the scanner monitor shouted to my sister from 15 feet away "you are carrying medical injections? What is the medical problem you are carrying them for?" One of the children has medical need syringes that were in a clearly marked med bag. My sister requested him to come and speak to her in private. Why was the curious gentleman asking for medical details of a sensitive nature across an open area. Is it fair to reveal people`s personal details like this?" Siddharth wrote.

See the post penned by Siddharth

Siddharth mentioned that since the incident, he had `been receiving many messages from people sharing their own experiences` and was also `contacted by several media houses`. "I felt it better to explain my experience here. I would rather throw light on the problem than myself. The unnecessary attention will only upset my family further," he wrote in the first image of many that he posted on Instagram.

The `Aruvam` actor went on to explain the entire incident, writing, "I was travelling with my family this time. Three elders, two young children, and a few adults. The airport was empty and we went to clear security well before our boarding time. The security line was also empty and we were the only passengers going through at the time," the Tamil actor wrote alleging that his family and parents were harassed for 20 mins at Madurai airport by CISF".

"The CISF individual who sat behind glass kept scrutinising our IDs repeatedly including the children`s passports. He then looked at my face and Adhaar card and shouted "yeh tum ho?" When I told him it was me and asked him why he asked me that question when my ID looks exactly like I do, he said he had doubts," he added.

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old had alleged that his parents were harassed by the CSIF at the Madurai airport. Taking to Instagram, he had shared a story, writing, "Harassed for 20 mins at empty Madurai airport by CSIF. They made my senior parents remove coins from their bags! And repeatedly talked to us in Hindi after being told to speak in English. Rude AF. When we protested they said in India this is how it is. Jobless people showing off power."

Siddharth was last seen in the web series `Escaype` which streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Helmed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, the series also starred Javed Jaaferi and Shweta Tripathi in prominent roles.He will be next seen in an upcoming Tamil action film `Indian 2` alongside Kamal Hassan, Gulshan Grover, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.