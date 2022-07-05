NewsAviation
MANGALURU

Flights from UAE scheduled to land in Mangaluru diverted due to rain

The multiple flights coming from different parts of UAE scheduled to land in Mangaluru were diverted to Bengaluru following heavy rainfall in the city.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 08:36 PM IST
  • The flight from Dubai was scheduled to land in Mangaluru at 4.40 am
  • The flight from Dammam was scheduled to land in Mangaluru at 5.05 am
  • The Bahrain-Kannur-Mangaluru plane will also be delayed

Trending Photos

Flights from UAE scheduled to land in Mangaluru diverted due to rain

Due to significant rainfall along the coast, two flights that were arriving from Dubai and Dammam and were scheduled to land at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Tuesday morning were diverted to Bengaluru. According to PTI, both planes arrived in Bengaluru before departing for Mangaluru. Originally scheduled to land in Mangaluru at 4.40 am, the flight from Dubai instead made a detour via Bengaluru and arrived at Mangaluru at 8.49 am. 

The flight from Dammam was scheduled to land in Mangaluru at 5.05 am. However, it was diverted to Bengaluru and could land here only at 3.35 pm. The Bahrain-Kannur-Mangaluru plane will also be delayed, the sources said. It will land here at 11.40 pm instead of the scheduled time of 7.10 pm.

The Mangaluru to Dubai flight was also delayed. The flight which was scheduled to take off at 6.45 am could take off only at 4.30 pm on Tuesday.

Also read: SpiceJet plane lands in Mumbai after windshield cracks mid-air

With inputs from PTI

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How is Goddess Kali's insult a freedom of expression?
DNA Video
DNA: Religious radicalism in the name of Constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Fund raising for inciting religious violence?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 04, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Plastic used in India despite ban
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Flood havoc continues in Assam, 179 killed
DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year