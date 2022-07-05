Flights from UAE scheduled to land in Mangaluru diverted due to rain

Due to significant rainfall along the coast, two flights that were arriving from Dubai and Dammam and were scheduled to land at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Tuesday morning were diverted to Bengaluru. According to PTI, both planes arrived in Bengaluru before departing for Mangaluru. Originally scheduled to land in Mangaluru at 4.40 am, the flight from Dubai instead made a detour via Bengaluru and arrived at Mangaluru at 8.49 am.

The flight from Dammam was scheduled to land in Mangaluru at 5.05 am. However, it was diverted to Bengaluru and could land here only at 3.35 pm. The Bahrain-Kannur-Mangaluru plane will also be delayed, the sources said. It will land here at 11.40 pm instead of the scheduled time of 7.10 pm.

The Mangaluru to Dubai flight was also delayed. The flight which was scheduled to take off at 6.45 am could take off only at 4.30 pm on Tuesday.

With inputs from PTI