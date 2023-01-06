'Image tarnished': DGCA issues advisory to airlines on handling unruly passengers

Indian aviation watchdog DGCA has taken note of the Air India peeing incident and has issued an advisory for the airlines on handling unruly passengers. The guidelines of DGCA warn the airline staff of action if they fail to take necessary action against the passengers who behave inappropriately on the flight.

In the statement, DGCA said, "In the recent past, DGCA has noticed a few incidents of unruly behavior and inappropriate conduct by the passengers on board the aircraft during flight, wherein it is observed that post holders, pilots and cabin crew members have failed to take appropriate actions."

Also read: Air India peeing shocker: US-based Wells Fargo Bank sacks accused Shankar Mishra

It added, "Non-action/ inappropriate action/omission by the airlines towards such untoward incidents has tarnished the image of air travel in different segments of society".

The DGCA sent notifications to the crew of the New York-Delhi flight and officials of Air India on Thursday, asking why no action should be taken against them for "dereliction" of duty in managing the "urination" event on November 26.

On November 26 of last year, an allegedly drunken guy urinated on his female companion, a senior woman in her seventies, in business class on an Air India aircraft from New York to Delhi. The agency claims that it appears initially that rules regarding how to handle rowdy passengers were not followed.