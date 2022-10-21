'From London to Anywhere' Ryanair issues 'FUNNY' boarding pass to Liz Truss post her resignation as UK PM

United Kingdom's Prime Minister Liz Truss became trending news across all platforms because of her resignation after just 45 days of serving in office. The news, apart from being a big political event, also triggered a meme-fest on social media platforms. Joining the bandwagon, the budget airline Ryanair tweeted a mock boarding pass for the political leader. The mock boarding pass had seat number 10D, which is a subtle reference to the UK PM's residence at 10 Downing Street. It is to be noted that the new leader of the UK will be elected on October 28.

The boarding showed that it was for a flight from Gatwick, London to anywhere. Besides the address reference, and the destinations the boarding pass also had multiple other easter eggs. For instance, the QR code present on the mock boarding pass takes the scanner to the GBP/ Euro currency chart on Google, which shows the pound recovering. Moreover, the boarding pass was shared with a 'waving hand' emoji which highlights the 'Goodbye' message.

Also read: Drunk passenger BITES crew member on Turkish Airline flight due to THIS reason: Watch video

Moreover, the airline also gave itself a bit of marketing with the meme saying, "Liz Truss and Ryanair, 25-minute turnaround." The tweet of the budget airline has gone viral and already has collected 1.43 lakh likes and more than 15,000 retweets on the social media platform.

Liz Truss Ryanair

25 minute turnaround — Ryanair (@Ryanair) October 20, 2022

In the midst of tremendous economic and global uncertainty, Truss was chosen as the new British Prime Minister against Rishi Sunak. Interestingly, she pledged not to quit the position the day before she resigned. Following Truss' resignation, which was widely expected ever since her government's debt-fueled budget sent markets into a frenzy, the pound recovered.

During her resignation speech, Liz Truss said, "I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party."