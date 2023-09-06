Delhi Airport International Airport is bracing for the upcoming G20 Summit with preparations ranging from ceremonial lounges to congestion-free airports. This comes as Indira Gandhi International Airport prepares for the presence of heads of 19 state heads and along with the arrival of 50 VVIP jets to attend the multi-national event in the national capital.

To ensure smooth services, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has formed a team of senior officials to monitor operations regarding the G20 arrival and the desperation of arriving delegates. It is to be noted that DIAL is working in sync with different departments of the government including the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, and Delhi Government to ensure guest facilitation.

Around 25 percent of the airport's daily average of 1,300 domestic and international flights may be impacted at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from September 8 to 10.

As part of the process, the airlines operating flights from Delhi Airport on September 8 and 11 have announced the cancellation and rescheduling of flights to ensure congestion-free airspace and terminals. In light of the restrictions, Air India announced on Tuesday that it will provide a one-time waiver on date/flight changes from September 7 to 11. Similar to this, IndiGo is providing one-time waivers to and from Delhi between September 8 and September 11, 2023.

To keep the skies clear, the government also imposed a ban on operations of short-range aerial vehicles including hang gliders, paragliders, paramotors, and drones, within 100 km around Delhi.

Delhi Airport has also been decked up with logos of G20, sculptures, and fountains ahead of the grand event. Furthermore, informative standees and cutouts have been placed to provide G20 related information to the passengers. The terminals are now adorned with hoarding to welcome guests during their arrival at the airport.