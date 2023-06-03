Go First Airlines Extends Flight Cancellation Till June 7, Submits Revival Plan To DGCA

Crisis-hit airline Go First on Friday announced the extension of flight cancellation till June 7, 2023. The cash-strapped airline cited "operational reasons" for the cancellation of services. Earlier, the airline had announced that operations would be suspended till June 4, which has now been extended by 3 more days. The new statement from the carrier comes while it is undergoing a voluntary insolvency resolution process.

Go First said in its statement that all the Go First flights scheduled till June 7 have been cancelled. The budget carrier will issue a refund for all the affected customers via the original mode of payment. It is to be noted that following the orders from the authorities, the airline has stopped issuing new flight tickets and has paused its operations since May 3.

Meanwhile, prior to resuming its commercial flight operations in India, Go First Airline submitted a revival plan to the aviation watchdog DGCA. With 26 aircraft and 152 daily trips, it intends to resume operations.

With the revival plan submitted, the airline management is awaiting the nod from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for restarting flight operations. "As per the plan provided to the DGCA this week, Go First is looking to recommence operations with a fleet of 26 aircraft, of which 22 will be engaged in active operations, and 4 will be kept as spares," as per PTI.

As per reports, Go First intended to resume service on the Pune, Bagdogra, and Goa lines. Go First also offered to send two aircraft to commence chartered flights between Delhi and Srinagar and Delhi and Leh right away in its resume plan to the DGCA.

The low-cost airline has been in operation for more than 17 years and flies both domestic and some international routes with a fleet entirely made up of Airbus A320s.