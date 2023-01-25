Helicopter Carrying Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Makes Emergency Landing Near Erode, Tamil Nadu
The helicopter carrying Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, along with four other people, had to make an emergency landing due to bad weather and low visibility resulting from the dense fog in the area.
Trending Photos
The helicopter carrying Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, along with four other people, had to make an emergency landing due to bad weather and low visibility resulting from the dense fog in the area.
Live Tv
More Stories
Comments - Join the Discussion