Helicopter Carrying Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Makes Emergency Landing Near Erode, Tamil Nadu

The helicopter carrying Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, along with four other people, had to make an emergency landing due to bad weather and low visibility resulting from the dense fog in the area.

Jan 25, 2023

