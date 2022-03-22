How’s airspace closure over Pakistan, Russia impacting flights on India-UK route?

As one of India's top long-haul routes, the flight between India and the United Kingdom transports millions of passengers annually, and because of the conflict in Ukraine, some airlines have decided to avoid flying over Russian soil.

Airspace restrictions have long affected travel between India and the United Kingdom due to Pakistan's restriction of flight to India in April 2019 and Afghanistan being off-limits to planes since August 2021 due to the regime change, airlines explored other routes, leading to longer flying times and higher ticket prices. Russia is now the latest country being avoided by most airlines, but not all.

Due to the West's and the UK's continued sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, Virgin Atlantic and British Airways have been banned from accessing Russian airspace. Indian airlines are still allowed to use the Russian airspace for the time being. However, Vistara has decided not to use Russian airspace in order to travel to Europe, making Air India the only carrier that utilizes this route.

As a result of banning the use of Russian airspace, the impact of air travel between the United Kingdom and India can be seen. In comparison with Air India's 8 hours and 28 minute flight time from Delhi to London, Vistara takes an hour longer, while British Airways and Virgin Atlantic take around 9 hours and 10 minutes. These additional minutes will only hurt carrier bottom lines more as jet fuel prices continue to soar.

