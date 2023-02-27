Indian Air Force Deploys Mirage-2000 Fighter Jet To Participate In Cobra Warrior Exercise

Exercise Cobra Warrior is a multinational air exercise, serviced at RAF’s Waddington Air Force Base in the United Kingdom, from March 6 onwards. India is participating in this exercise, an official statement has confirmed, and the Indian Air Force will utilise this as an opportunity to learn practices of other forces about fighter aircraft management and deployment. The program is centred to help both pilot and other aviation specialists, and air forces from other countries will also join the Exercise Cobra Warrior 2022. “Indian Air Force (IAF) will participate in multilateral air exercise `Exercise Cobra Warrior` at the RAF`s Waddington Air Force Base in the UK from March 6 to 24,” an official statement said.

Report: An IAF contingent of 145 Air Warriors left Air Force Station Jamnagar today to participate in Exercise Cobra Warrior at the Royal Air Force’s Waddington Air Force Base in the United Kingdom. The exercise will take place from March 6 to March 24.#CobraWarrior pic.twitter.com/4S8EpNUC9p — DefenceXP (@Defence_XP) February 26, 2023

This year, the IAF is participating in the exercise with five Mirage 2000 fighters, two C-17 Globemaster III and an IL-78 mid air refueller aircraft. The aim of the exercise is to participate in diverse fighter aircraft engagements and learn from the best practices of various Air Forces, the IAF said.

An Indian Air Force contingent comprising 145 Air Warriors departed from the Air Force Station in Jamnagar on Sunday for the UK to participate in the exercise, where the RAF and the IAF will be joined by contingents from Finland, Sweden, South Africa, the US, and Singapore.

On February 21, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with his UK counterpart Ben Wallace, where he called on UK companies to become part of India`s growth story and participate in co-development and co-production in the country.

Both Ministers discussed a wide range of defence and security issues, including regional developments and the Indo-Pacific, as well as reviewing their ongoing defence cooperation and expressing satisfaction at their bilateral military-to-military engagements.