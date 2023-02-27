Shivamogga Airport: All You Need To Know About New Aerodrome In Karnataka To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi

The Shivamogga Airport is ready to go operational anytime soon, as PM Modi is in Karnataka to do the honours. The airport is targeted to bring increased opportunities in the central Karnataka region in the form of increased tourism and development in the industry sector as well. "The airport in Shivamogga will boost commerce, connectivity and enhance tourism," wrote PM Modi on Twitter. Member of Parliament - B Y Raghvendra, said, “The Passenger Terminal Building of the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour and will serve as a gateway of Malnad region.” But here we tell you everything about this new airport.

The greenfield airport’s terminal building gets a Lotus-inspired shape, which certainly has invited some controversies. The airport is built with an aircraft apron, fire station building, taxiway, and an Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower. The terminal building of the airport is highly modernised with new-age amenities. Designed by Kembhavi Architects, the airport is built under public-private partnership.

Shivamogga Airport: Cost

Built on over 600 acres of land, the airport is developed at a cost of Rs 450 crore. Work for the airport started back in 2020 when then Chief Minister of the state, B S Yediyurappa, laid the foundation stone. The 9th domestic airport of the state is developed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagarik) scheme.

The airport is intended to cater to roughly 300 passengers during its peak hours. With its runway length of 3.2 kilometres, second to that of the Kempegowda Airport in Bengaluru in Karnataka, it is reported to be capable of handling wide-body planes. However, as of now, it will only cater to turbo-props like ATR-72, and narrow-body jets like Boeing 737, Airbus A320 and more.

First flight lands at Shivamogga Airport



A Boeing airplane of Indian Air Force made a successful trial landing at the newly built airport today.



PM @narendramodi will inaugurate the airport on February 27. @XpressBengaluru @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/kYAN68Gft5 — Marx Tejaswi (@_marxtejaswi) February 21, 2023

Shivamogga Airport: Name

The aerodrome will be named after the famous poet Kuvempu’s name. The ruling BJP government suggested naming the airport after former CM of the state - BS Yediyurappa, but he denied the proposal. Also, it should be noted that the airport is being inaugurated on Yediyurappa’s 80th birthday.