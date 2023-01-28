topStoriesenglish2566547
Aviation
IAF

IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI, Mirage 2000 Fighter Jets Crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena; Wreckage Spotted

IAF Plane Crash: Initial reports suggest both the fighter jets of the Indian Air Force, the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI and Mirage 2000, were part of a training exercise when the incident occurred.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 12:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Two fighter jets of the Indian Air Force crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Morena on Saturday (January 28, 2023) morning. Reports suggest that Sukhoi Su-30MKI and Mirage 2000 fighter jets were performing an exercise in the area when the incident happened. Based on the information available, both aircraft took off from the air base in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. However, the cause of the crash is not known yet.

IAF officials have said that the details of the incident will be shared after the complete assessment of the incident is done. As per the latest update, the wreckage of the planes has been spotted. Search and rescue operations have been launched.

"Received info about a plane crash around 10-10.15 am. After coming here, it was found it was an IAF fighter jet. Going by the debris, we're unable to adjudge if it's a fighter plane or a regular plane. Yet to know if pilots got out or are still in", Bharatpur DSP told ANI.

IAF court of inquiry to establish whether there was a mid-air collision or not. The Su-30 had 2 pilots while Mirage 2000 had one pilot during the crash. Initial reports suggest 2 pilots are safe while an IAF chopper reaching the location of the 3rd pilot soon, revealed Defence Sources to ANI. 

This is a developing story

IAFIndian Air Forcefighter jetFighter jet crashMadhya PradeshSUkhoi jet crashMirage jet crash

