Indian Navy Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing During Routine Sortie, Crew Member Rescued

Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) made an emergency landing today. The helicopter had to land off the Mumbai Coast after an incident occurred during the routine sortie performed by the aircraft. The Indian Navy shared the news on Twitter and informed that all three crew members onboard ALH were rescued by naval patrol craft.

The announcement from Indian Navy said, "Indian Navy ALH on a routine sortie off Mumbai ditched close to the coast. Immediate Search and Rescue ensured safe recovery of crew of three by naval patrol craft."

It is to be noted that the term 'ditching' is commonly used for an emergency landing. Furthermore, an investigation has been ordered to look into the details of the incident.

The chopper in the incident is ALH Dhruv. It is one of the prominent multi-role helicopter of the Navy and comes with a twin-engine setup in the 5.5-ton weight class, and is “type –Certified” for Military operations by the Centre for Military Airworthiness Certification.

