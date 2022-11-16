Indigo airlines to resume flights on Hyderabad-Dhaka route from THIS date

IndiGo on Wednesday announced the re-commencement of the Hyderabad-Dhaka flights from December 9 onwards. The international flight to the neighbouring country were paused due to the Covid-19 pandemic and have been resumed after years of break. The commencement of the flight comes a while after the government gave the permission to resume the scheduled international flight operations. Moreover, the resumption of flights will improve the connectivity between the states.

Vinay Malhotra, Global Sales Head, IndiGo, said: "In line with our aim to reconnect India with international markets post-Covid, we are pleased to resume direct flights between Hyderabad and Dhaka. This will not only create direct connectivity between these cities but also support the medical tourists travelling from Bangladesh to India. He added, "We are committed to providing choices to our customers at affordable fares, with an on-time performance, and a courteous and hassle-free service."

Recently, the Indian airline has been working on expanding its flight network. In the same direction, the airline recently launched direct flight services between the national capital (New Delhi) and Karantaka's Hubballi. The link between Northern and Southern India will be strengthened and improved by this new aviation route. Due to its robust economy, Hubballi is frequently referred to as "Mini Mumbai," and the launch of this new air route will further boost travel and make it more accessible. Virtually starting the flight were Union Ministers of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Ramesh Bidhuri, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Minister of Civil Aviation.

Prior to this, on November 10, the airline also announced that it will provide services from the newly constructed Donyi Polo Airport, Arunachal Pradesh's first civil airport. The Indian low-cost carrier's first scheduled commercial flight from the airport starts on November 28. Every day, barring Wednesdays, flights will depart from Hollongi for Mumbai and Kolkata.

With inputs from IANS