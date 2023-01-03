topStoriesenglish
Indigo Delhi-Phuket flight returns to IGI airport after technical snag

The Indigo aircraft had to return to Delhi for maintenance work; meanwhile, the passengers on the plane have been provided with an alternate aircraft to take them from Delhi to Phuket.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 01:08 PM IST

A hydraulic system issue caused an IndiGo flight to return to Delhi airport on Tuesday morning, according to officials. The flight was headed to Phuket. According to airport sources, the A320 neo plane's hydraulic problem caused it to return to the airport here at around 7.20 am after departing for Phuket, Thailand, at around 6.25 am. According to the sources, the plane touched down safely at Delhi's airport. 

A senior DGCA official said the A320 neo aircraft VT-ILM operating flight 6E-1763 was involved in air turnback due to the loss of the green hydraulic system. In a statement, IndiGo said its flight 6E1763 operating from Delhi to Phuket, experienced a technical issue after take-off from Delhi.

"The aircraft returned to Delhi for necessary maintenance. An alternate aircraft is being provided to the passengers for the flight to Phuket," it said. Details about the number of passengers could not be immediately ascertained. The DGCA official said that during the flight, the hydraulic green reservoir low level, system low pressure, and low-pressure pump warning got triggered.

With PTI inputs

