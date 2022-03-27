IndiGo to launch 100 flights connecting THESE domestic cities from today

IndiGo is all set to launch 100 flights connecting key domestic metro cities and regional centres, starting from March 27, 2022.

According to the officials, the airline will introduce flights on 20 exclusive routes effective March 27, 2022. Besides, it will commence Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) route from Prayagraj-Lucknow on the same day.

Furthermore, it plans to re-commence 16 exclusive flights. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, "These new and re-commence routes will not only enhance our domestic connectivity across regions, but also cater to the city-specific travel demand."

Also read: Second black box found in China plane crash, check details HERE

"Reinforcing inter and intra-regional connections between north, east, south, and west, these flights will also promote trade and tourism across the regions. We will continue to offer new routes as per the travel demand in various sectors."

At present, IndiGo has a fleet of over 275 aircraft. The airline operates over 1,500 daily flights connecting 73 domestic and 24 international destinations.

(With inputs from IANS)

Live TV

#mute