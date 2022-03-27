हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indigo

IndiGo to launch 100 flights connecting THESE domestic cities from today

IndiGo to launch 100 flights which will also promote trade and tourism across the regions. Further, airlines plans to re-commence 16 exclusive flights. 

IndiGo to launch 100 flights connecting THESE domestic cities from today
Image for representation

IndiGo is all set to launch 100 flights connecting key domestic metro cities and regional centres, starting from March 27, 2022.

According to the officials, the airline will introduce flights on 20 exclusive routes effective March 27, 2022. Besides, it will commence Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) route from Prayagraj-Lucknow on the same day.

Furthermore, it plans to re-commence 16 exclusive flights. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, "These new and re-commence routes will not only enhance our domestic connectivity across regions, but also cater to the city-specific travel demand."

Also read: Second black box found in China plane crash, check details HERE

"Reinforcing inter and intra-regional connections between north, east, south, and west, these flights will also promote trade and tourism across the regions. We will continue to offer new routes as per the travel demand in various sectors."

At present, IndiGo has a fleet of over 275 aircraft. The airline operates over 1,500 daily flights connecting 73 domestic and 24 international destinations.

(With inputs from IANS)

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IndigoDomestic flightsAviationFlights
Next
Story

Second black box found in China plane crash, check details HERE

Must Watch

PT10M25S

Russia Ukraine Conflict: Russian soldiers shelling the Ukrainian army