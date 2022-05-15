हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jet Airways

Jet Airways to conduct its proving flight today, commercial ops to launch soon

DGCA officials said the proving flights of Jet Airways, using its B737 aircraft, are scheduled to take place on May 15 and May 17, before this Jet Airways had completed its test flight on May 5.

Image for representation

The proving flights, which are the final phase in Jet Airways' application for an air operator certificate (AOC), will take place on May 15 and 17, according to the DGCA. Proving flights are comparable to commercial flights, but they are accompanied by officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), as well as executives and flight crew from the carrier in question.

On May 5, Jet Airways conducted its test flight to and from Hyderabad in a step towards obtaining the AOC. The airline in its old avatar was owned by Naresh Goyal and had operated its last flight on April 17, 2019. The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium is currently the promoter of Jet Airways.

Jet Airways did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on the matter of its proving flights. The airline plans to restart commercial flight operations in the July-September quarter this year.

Also read: Aviation Minister Scindia to examine airlines charging extra money for on-spot boarding at airport

DGCA officials said the proving flights of the airline, using its B737 aircraft, are scheduled to take place on May 15 and May 17.

With inputs from PTI

Tags:
Jet AirwaysJet Airways proving flightAviationAirlines
