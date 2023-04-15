Kazakh Air Carrier FlyArystan To Begin Flight Services From Delhi To Shymkent

FlyArystan, a low-cost Kazakh carrier, is expanding its presence in the international market. The airline has announced new flights from India's capital, Delhi, to achieve this goal. With this expansion, the airline aims to get passengers who travel from Kazakhstan to India as tourists, students, and for other purposes. To aid this expansion, the airline is also adding more aircraft to its fleet size.

Bookings for FlyArystan's forthcoming service between Shymkent and New Delhi have already commenced. There will be two weekly flights between the two cities, on Monday and Thursday.

The airline anticipates that this Shymkent-based service will draw travellers from Almaty, Astana, Atyrau, Kostanay, Semey, and Aktobe as well. Passengers from Kazakhstan travelling to India on a regular basis include those going there for leisure travel, medical tourism, and educational purposes.

The airline said in a statement, "New route Shymkent-Delhi-Shymkent is perfect both for tourists who want to learn the culture of India and for students of both countries. It is worth noting high-quality medical tourism in Delhi, which is highly demanded among tourists worldwide. We are pleased to provide an opportunity for safe and affordable travel to Delhi for tourists from Kazakhstan!"

Delhi is the eighth international location for FlyArystan. Ankara and Istanbul in Turkey, Kutaisi in Georgia, Baku in Azerbaijan, Samarkand in Uzbekistan, Yerevan in Armenia, and Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan are all destinations that the airline currently offers flights to.

There are presently 14 Airbus A320 aircraft in the carrier's fleet. Due to the anticipated arrival of numerous new aircraft, it intends to expand its fleet to 19 aircraft by the end of this year. In fact, FlyArystan received a brand-new plane from the Airbus manufacturer for the first time just last year. Since then, four brand-new Airbus A320neos of the newest generation have been welcomed.