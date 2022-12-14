Delhi Airport Terminal 3 Congestion LIVE Updates: Indigo, Spicejet, Air India issues advisory; Here's how to avoid chaos at IGIA?

The Delhi International Airport is witnessing a huge rush due to the ongoing holiday season and pent up demand post COVID-19 recovery. While every year high footfall is recorded during December-January months, this time around, the high footfall has created chaos at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Multiple internet users complained on Twitter about their ordeal at the India's busiest and largest airport, with a few of them also missing flights due to long queues both outside and inside the Terminal 3, which serves both international and domestic travellers.

Many of them also tagged Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Twitter, following which, he promised to take action. The aviation ministry then took the stock of the situation after meeting relevant authorities from the Delhi Airport and AAI. He also made a surprise visit at the Terminal 3 and gave his inputs. Later, a slew of measures were announced including increasing entry gates, new X-Ray machines among others. However, the issue is not yet resolved and passengers are still complaining of long queues at the airport.

Airlines like IndiGo, SpiceJet recently issued advisory to reach Delhi airport well ahead of time to avoid any last-minute chaos. Passengers were asked to reach at least 3.5 years earlier than departure for domestic flights and carry hand baggage for saving time. Here's a better understanding of the issue and how you can avoid the rush:

The Delhi International Airport is spread across three terminals, T1, T2 and T3. While T1 and T2 are domestic terminals, the T3 is both domestic and international terminal and also the largest in India. While the pre-departure process at Delhi Airport during peak hours has always been slightly hectic, but the holiday season of December is being blamed for a sudden increase in footfall.

Even before entering the airport terminal, passengers have to form long queues to pass the initial level of security clearance. People have also complained about the slow security clearance at the proper security section where all baggages are screened. Fewer counters, lack of space, and limited security personnel have all contributed such a chaos at the airport, as per authorities.

Many are blaming the pent-up demand after COVID-19, with a lot of passengers travelling for leisure activities across the globe.

Measures announced

The aviation ministry led by Jyotiraditya Scindia recently met officials from DGCA, AAI and DIAL to discuss plans to ease the situation. He also made a surprise visit to the airport to understand the magnitude of the problem. Here are some of the measures announced:

1. Increasing the number of X-ray screening systems from 14 to 16

2. Reducing the number of flights during peak hours with the aim of having 14 from T3, 11 from T2, and 8 from T1

3. Demolish reserve lounge

4. Convert entry points at Gate 1A and Gate 8B at T3 for passenger use.