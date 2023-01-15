LIVE Updates | Plane with 72 people onboard crashes in Nepal's Pokhara, 30 bodies recovered

A 72-seater passenger aircraft crashes on the runway at the Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. As per ANI, a total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the Yeti Airlines aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines mentioned to a local publication. Rescue operations are underway and the airport is closed for the time being. Further details awaited.