topStoriesenglish
NewsAviation
PLANE CRASH

LIVE Updates | Plane with 72 people onboard crashes in Nepal's Pokhara, 30 bodies recovered

LIVE Updates | A 72-passenger aircraft operated by Yeti Airlines has crashed at the Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. Search and rescue operations are underway.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 12:13 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | Plane with 72 people onboard crashes in Nepal's Pokhara, 30 bodies recovered
LIVE Blog

A 72-seater passenger aircraft crashes on the runway at the Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. As per ANI, a total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the Yeti Airlines aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines mentioned to a local publication. Rescue operations are underway and the airport is closed for the time being. Further details awaited.

15 January 2023
12:10 PM

First visuals of crash

11:56 AM

Nepal Prime Minister's reaction

11:54 AM

A 72-seater passenger aircraft has crashed on the runway at the Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. The plane was carrying 68 passengers and four crew members and was operated by Yeti Airlines. Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines confirmed that the plane crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?