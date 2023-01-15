LIVE Updates | Plane with 72 people onboard crashes in Nepal's Pokhara, 30 bodies recovered
A 72-passenger aircraft operated by Yeti Airlines has crashed at the Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. Search and rescue operations are underway.
A 72-seater passenger aircraft crashes on the runway at the Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. As per ANI, a total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the Yeti Airlines aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines mentioned to a local publication. Rescue operations are underway and the airport is closed for the time being. Further details awaited.
First visuals of crash
#BREAKING | नेपाल के पोखरा एयरपोर्ट पर विमान हादसा, रनवे पर क्रैश हुआ 72 यात्रियों को ले जा रहा विमान, रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जारी #Nepal #FlightCrash @Payodhi_Shashi @manishmedia pic.twitter.com/joEdQreLej
— Zee News (@ZeeNews) January 15, 2023
Nepal Prime Minister's reaction
Nepal Prime Minister's reaction

A 72-seater passenger aircraft has crashed on the runway at the Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. The plane was carrying 68 passengers and four crew members and was operated by Yeti Airlines. Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines confirmed that the plane crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport.
