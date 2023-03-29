Madhuri Dixit, Dr Shriram Nene Share Crucial Tips On How To Prevent 'In-Flight Emergencies': Watch

The Indian aviation industry is on a path of growth since the Covid-19 pandemic. Along with this growth, the incidents of flight emergencies have recently seen a spur in India. Often flyers have to deal with these emergencies during their journey. To help such travellers, actor Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene, a cardiothoracic surgeon took to Youtube to share their experience on in-flight emergencies. They also shared advice that one can follow in such situations.

Sharing the tips, Dr Shriram addressed the problem of getting dry eyes and nose mid-air, to which Madhuri said, "I always carry that. My nose becomes so dry that it starts burning after a while." Furthermore, Dr Nene advised people to stay hydrated and, "us sprays, rewetting drops for your eyes, particularly if it is a long flight, would help you from experiencing redness, irritation etc."

Dr Nene also advised travellers to wear loose clothes when flying, explaining the reason for it, he said, "Lower air pressure and humidity inflight also promotes dehydration, which causes your body to retain water and swell." Furthermore, the advised flyers should avoid tight jewellery and shoes when in the aircraft.

Later in the video, they suggested giving your kids something to chew on during landing and takeoff if you're travelling with kids. If it's a baby, give the child a bottle of milk. Gum or even lollipops work, Madhuri said.

To avoid any problems, Dr Nene suggested that people with medical problems should always get clearance before flying. He also added that they should keep their medicines handy when in the aircraft.

Dr. Shriram also discussed the prevalence of blood clots or deep vein thrombosis aboard aeroplanes. He said, "There was this one study that showed that 10 percent of people on flights greater than four hours have clot formation. Most of the time they are not harmful. If you are at high-risk, you need to speak to a doctor before you go."