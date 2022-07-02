Mangaluru-Delhi direct flight services soon, to boost connectivity

With IndiGo starting service on the Delhi-Mangaluru sector, the seaside city of Mangaluru will have a direct trip to the nation's capital. According to a press release from the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) here, 140 passengers traveled directly to Delhi on the first flight in the sector, while 77 passengers arrived at the airport. On Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, the flight would run. At 7.40 AM, the plane takes off from Delhi, and at 10.15 AM, it lands here. The plane would depart in the opposite way at 10.45 AM and arrive in the capital at 1.20 PM.

This direct flight opens connectivity, domestically and internationally, to places like Chandigarh, Dehradun, Patna, Ranchi, Lucknow, Bhopal, Dammam, Jeddah, and Riyadh. IndiGo also operates a transit flight from Delhi to Mangaluru via Pune these days. IndiGo has plans also to start flights to Chennai (morning), Kochi, and Tirupati from Mangaluru. The airline recently started a through flight to Belagavi via Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, budget airline GoFirst which operated a daily direct flight to Mumbai from here, has changed the route via Coimbatore starting today. The flight leaves Mumbai at 11.30 AM and reaches here at 1 PM and departs for Coimbatore at 1.30 PM goes there at 2.15 PM. The flight again departs Coimbatore at 2.50 PM to reach Mumbai at 4.50 PM. The airline has made this routing arrangement up to August 11, the release said.