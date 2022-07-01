The codeshare arrangement between Turkish Airlines and IndiGo, which permits one airline to sell seats on the other's flights, has been reinstated. Both airlines are able to offer their customers more options because of the codeshare. Domestic and international flight operations at Indigo have been growing. Prior to this, they declared that they would begin offering flights between Thiruvananthapuram and Abu Dhabi in order to meet the rising demand for customers.

"Currently, Turkish Airlines operates a daily flight on Delhi-Istanbul and Mumbai-Istanbul routes, whereas IndiGo operates a daily flight on Delhi-Istanbul route and is also planning to add a second frequency from August 2022," said the joint statement of the two airlines.

For example, according to the codeshare, a passenger will be able to book a single ticket on Turkish Airlines' website to travel from Istanbul to Bengaluru, wherein the Istanbul-Mumbai leg will be on a Turkish flight while the Mumbai-Bengaluru flight will be on IndiGo's flight.

Such a passenger will receive check-in baggage directly at the Bengaluru airport as he or she is traveling on a single ticket due to the codeshare agreement.

IndiGo had, in December 2018, announced a codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines, but it was suspended from March 23, 2020, onwards due to the suspension of scheduled international flights amid the coronavirus pandemic.

India resumed scheduled international flights on March 27 this year. IndiGo, India's largest airline, already has codeshare agreements with Qatar Airways, American Airlines, and Air France-KLM airlines.

With inputs from PTI