Masks NOT MANDATORY for air travel! Civil Aviation Ministry issues new guidelines, read here

The civil aviation ministry stated on Wednesday that although wearing a mask is not required while flying, it is preferable given the decline in coronavirus incidence. Until recently, wearing a mask or facial cover while flying was required. The ministry stated that the most recent decision was made in accordance with the government's policy of a tiered approach to COVID-19 management response in a statement to the scheduled airlines.

"... The in-flight announcements henceforth may only mention that in view of the threat posed by COVID-19, all passengers should preferably use mask/face covers," the communication said. It also said that any specific reference to fine/penal action need not be announced as part of the in-flight announcements.

The total number of active coronavirus cases in the country accounted was only 0.02 percent of the total infections, and the recovery rate increased to 98.79 percent, according to the latest official data. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,28,580, and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent.

Wearing masks in flight was made compulsory by the Indian aviation watchdog authority Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The rule was strictly implemented by the authorities considering the increasing cases of Covid-19.

At the time DGCA said, “Airline shall ensure that all passengers are wearing face mask properly and continue to wear the mask throughout the journey. The face masks can be removed under exceptional circumstances and for permitted reasons only”

With inputs from PTI