Mumbai International Airport to remain CLOSED tomorrow, check timings here

The airport has said two of Mumbai International Airport's runways will be closed on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The runway will be closed for post-monsoon upkeep, according to the announcement. To guarantee seamless flight operations from the airport, this maintenance work is done often. Being one of the busiest airports in the world, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) requires routine maintenance to keep business activities going smoothly.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has announced that the maintenance work would take place between 1100 and 1700 hours. As a result, flying operations will not resume during this period. The work will specifically be done on runways RWY 14/32 & 09/27.

The Mumbai airport authorities said in a statement, "In order to continue with its superior airport operations, CSMIA has planned a runway closure on Tuesday, 18th October 2022, from 1100 hrs to 1700 hrs, for repair & maintenance work on both its runways - RWY 14/32 & 09/27. As part of its post-monsoon preventive maintenance of runway intersection, major tasks like runway edge lights for runway 14/32, and upgradation of AGL (Aeronautical Ground Lights), will be undertaken."

As part of its post-monsoon preventive maintenance of the runway junction, significant work such as runway edge lighting for runway 14/32, upgrading of AGL (Aeronautical ground lights), and other significant activities will be carried out. This annual practice of runway maintenance following the monsoons is part of a series of actions carried out with accuracy and precise efforts to ensure operational continuity and passenger safety, with more than 800 planes landing and taking off each day.

On September 17, 2022, Mumbai Airport accomplished the record-breaking achievement of processing 1,30,374 passengers. It should be mentioned that since the Covid-19 pandemic, this is the airport's busiest day for travellers. Airlines have been connecting additional locations with airports, which has led to this increase in passenger traffic.