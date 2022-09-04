NewsAviation
NEPAL

Mustang-bound passenger aircraft makes emergency landing at Pokhara Airport in Nepal

The Mustang bound passenger aircraft and had to make an emergency landing at Pokhara Airport in Nepal 7 minutes after taking off, an investigation has been initiated in the matter.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau

Mustang-bound passenger aircraft makes emergency landing at Pokhara Airport in Nepal

A passenger aircraft on its way to Mustang had to make an emergency landing at Pokhara Airport in Nepal. The incident occurred early morning on Sunday, 4 September, when the aircraft had to land 7 minutes after take-off. As per a report by ANI the aircraft has landed safely and a probe has been initiated to look into the matter.

More details on the incident are awaited 

