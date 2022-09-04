A passenger aircraft on its way to Mustang had to make an emergency landing at Pokhara Airport in Nepal. The incident occurred early morning on Sunday, 4 September, when the aircraft had to land 7 minutes after take-off. As per a report by ANI the aircraft has landed safely and a probe has been initiated to look into the matter.

A Summit air passenger aircraft en route Mustang made an emergency landing at Pokhara Airport earlier this morning, 7 minutes after take-off



"The aircraft landed safely. An investigation is underway. All passengers are in good health," Airport official to ANI — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

More details on the incident are awaited