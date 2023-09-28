Noida International Airport Gets 'DXN' As Unique Three-Letter Identification Code By IATA

International Air Transport Association has allotted a 3 letter code "DXN" to the Noida International Airport. In this regard, Noida International Airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann on Wednesday said that an important milestone has been achieved in the airport project.

Speaking to ANI, Christoph Schnellmann said," We are very excited. We have achieved another important project milestone today and are able to announce that IATA has awarded the three-letter code, DXN, to the Noida International Airport. This three-letter code will be the designator that airlines and travel agencies will use, internationally, to identify Noida International Airport."

He further stated that the allottment of three letter code by IATA reflects that Noida Airport is maturing and progressing towards operational readiness.

"It will be used in booking tickets. It will be used on identifying baggage tags, tickets, and it's another sign of Noida Airport maturing and progressing towards operational readiness," he said.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is the trade association for the world’s airlines. Noida International Airport is the upcoming greenfield airport at Jewar, which will enhance connectivity to and from Delhi NCR, Noida and Western UP.

The airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100 percent subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, in close partnership with Government of Uttar Pradesh and Government of India.