Noida International Airport’s Phase-I Development Has Utilised 70 Percent Of Allocated Budget

The Jewar-based Noida International Airport is all set to be operational by the end of this year. Currently in phase 1 of development, the airport is being developed at a cost of Rs 10,056 crore. In a new revelation by officials, it is confirmed that 70 per cent of this budget is already put to use, which comes down to Rs 7,100 crore. The Additional Chief Secretary to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister - SP Goyal, took a review of the development work of the international airport and has directed to ensure that the work is completed by September this year.

The first phase of the airport, being developed on 1,300 hectares, is scheduled to open for flight operations by September.

Goyal held a review meeting with officials of developer Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a fully-owned subsidiary of Zurich International Airport AG, the concessionaire for the greenfield airport.

Kumar Harsh, Director, UP Civil Aviation; Noida Airport's Chief Operations Officer Kiran Jain; OSD Shailendra Bhatia; and Deputy Collector Abhay Singh were present in the meeting, according to a statement.

"During the review, the additional chief secretary was informed by YIAPL that the work of terminal building, ATC tower and runway is in progress by EPC contractor Tata Projects as per the development plan for the airport," the statement said.

"The concessionaire informed him that machinery and workforce have been increased at the airport site and the construction of the airport will be completed on time. He directed the officials that the development of the airport should be completed on time as per the milestone by September 2024," it added.

OSD Bhatia told PTI that an expenditure of Rs 10,056 crore will be incurred in the development of the first phase of the airport.

"Of this, expenditures worth around Rs 7,100 crore have been done till now, or over 70 per cent financial expenditures have been completed, which includes land acquisition and development," said Bhatia, who is also the additional CEO of the Yamuna Expressway Authority.

In its first phase, the airport which has been given code DXN, will have one runway, a terminal building with a capacity to handle 12 million passengers annually, according to officials.