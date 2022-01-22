Only one handbag allowed in cabin for air travellers: CISF

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) told the civil aviation security agency, BCAS, that all the passengers of domestic flights should only be allowed bags within the cabin. These rules should be applied to all passengers because of the problem passengers face carrying extra luggage in the aircraft cabin.

Citing congestion issues at pre-embarkation security checkpoints at airports due to passengers carrying 2-3 handpieces of baggage, the CISF has asked the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) to ensure all stakeholders and airlines enforce the one-bag rule. The rule provides for certain exemptions, including lady's bags.

In its communication to BCAS Director-General Nasir Kamal on January 19, the CISF said carrying more than one bag to the screening point leads to increased clearance time delays and congestion in pre-embarkation security check (PESC) point, and inconvenience to passengers.

"As per BCAS AVSCEC circular 06/2000 and 11/2000, no passengers should be permitted to carry more than one handbag other than those items already listed in the circular, including lady's bag."

Adding to it, the CISF said, "However, it has often been seen that passengers on average carry 2-3 bags to the screening point. This has led to increased clearance time as well as delays, congestion in PESC point and inconvenience to passengers."

It further said, "All airlines and airport operators may be instructed to take steps to implement one handbag rule meticulously on the ground to ease out the congestion and other security concerns."

The CISF, in the communication to BACS, also said all airlines be made "responsible" and depute staff to guide passengers and verify their handbag status, among others, before allowing passengers for the pre-embarkation check.

Also, all airlines must be directed suitably to inform passengers and display "one handbag rule" on their tickets/ boarding passes conspicuously, it stated.

For airports, the CISF wants the operators to be instructed to place hoardings/ banners and standees, displaying the content of the one handbag rule near the check-in counters and vantage locations before SHA (security hold are) at the airports, according to the communication.



