Peek inside Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and other footballers’ million-dollar private jets

With the ongoing FIFA world cup 2022, all the footballers have the world's attention. With this overabundance of attention comes lots of fame and wealth. Many of the top players use this wealth to get exotic things like fast cars, expensive clothes, and everything imaginable. Private jets costing millions of dollars top the list of these pricey products. These planes are the fastest means of transportation for such athletes and are equipped with the best amenities. These characteristics led us to compile a list of the most well-known football players' private aircraft, including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, and others.

Lionel Messi

After Argentina's recent win in the FIFA World Cup 2022, Lionel Messi got the spotlight because of his goal during the match against Mexico. Well, besides the most recent win, Lionel Messi can also be happy about travelling in Gulfstream G5. The star footballer's aircraft is known for its distinct trail design with the 10 number on it. That said, that's only a portion of the private jet; it is also customised with multiple luxurious amenities.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal's lead Cristiano Ronaldo is also one of the customers of Gulfstream. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner owns a Gulfstream G200. Based on multiple reports, Ronaldo had put his aircraft on sale as he now needs a bigger aircraft for himself and his family. The twin-engine business jet owned by the star has a top speed of 900 kmph and can fly up to 6,300 km in a go.

Paul Pogba

The French footballer Paul Pogba owns a Gulfstream G280 known for its performance and comfort. The jet offers a maximum range of 6,667 km and a maximum speed of 085 mach. Moreover, a private jet has space for up to 2 living rooms and accommodates comfortable amenities.

Neymar Jr.

Beating Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr. owns two private jets. The Brazil player owns a Phenom 100 and a Cessna Citation 680. However, his wealth is not limited to these aircrafts he also owns Eurocopter EC130B4 and a luxury Italian Ferretti yacht.

David Beckham

Following a productive playing career in Europe, he played for the Los Angeles Galaxy. David Beckham, owner of MLS Intr Miami, is 47 years old and drives a Bombardier Challenger 350. The Canadian private jet, which boasts extra-large windows for a better view and a top speed of 528 mph, has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.