Authorities in Reno reported that two pilots died after their aircraft crashed on landing during an air racing competition on Sunday. The planes collided, according to Reno Air Racing Association officials, towards the end of the T-6 Gold race on Sunday at about 2.15 p.m.

The Reno Air Racing Association identified the deceased pilots as Nick Macy and Chris Rushing. Sharing an update on Facebook, the association said that no civilian injuries were reported in the incident. The post said, " Safety is the foremost concern of RARA and we work year-round to host the safest event possible. As we always do, we are cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board, the FAA and all local authorities to identify the cause of the accident and ensure that all of our pilots, spectators, and volunteers have the necessary support during this time."

The board of directors of the association and the president of the T-6 class said they were working to inform the loved ones of the deceased pilots about the incident, which happened on the last day of the National Championship Air Races in Reno. There were no additional recorded injuries, according to the authorities.

The NTSB, the FAA, and local authorities, according to officials, are working together to determine what caused the tragedy.

A live stream video of the incident shows how horrified witnesses cried as the disaster unfolded. After a pilot lost his life in a plane crash last year, the board of directors of the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority decided months ago to stop the event for safety reasons, according to The US Sun. It had intended to hold an air show to commemorate the 60th anniversary.