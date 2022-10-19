Punjab Government seeks resumption of flights from THESE 4 airports

The Punjab government sought the Centre to reinstate domestic flights from the state's airports in Adampur, Pathankot, Sahnewal, and Bhatinda. Rahul Bhandari, the Punjab's principal secretary for civil aviation, made the request at this location. He said that these airports were a part of the Government of India's regional connection programme, and that services from these airports were halted during the coronavirus outbreak. According to Bhandari, this has dealt a serious blow to air connectivity in the area and caused several inconveniences for travellers.

The official said this must be reversed, and the Centre must immediately resume flights from these airports. He said this would help in saving time, money, and energy of people besides ensuring direct air connectivity across the country. Bhandari said it will also give a major fillip to the economic activity in the region.

Also read: 'New highways should have helipads...' Government mulls new project for infra development

Flagging another issue, the principal secretary urged the central government to expedite the construction of a civil terminal at Halwara airport. He said the land for it has already been given by the Punjab government, and the work on this ambitious project to be completed at Rs 46 crore has already begun. He said the need of the hour is to speed up the work for its early completion.

Bhandari also said the terminal of Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Chandigarh has been constructed on land falling in the revenue district of SAS Nagar, Mohali, but, unfortunately, the name of Mohali is missing from the airport's name.

He said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has already lodged a protest with the Centre for not including the name of Mohali city in the name of this airport and added this legitimate demand should be looked into.

The official also sought more international flights from the airport, noting that more than Rs 450 crore has been spent on the facelift of this world-class airport. Starting more international flights will help NRIs from Punjab to stay connected with their roots, he said, adding that people from not only Punjab but Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttarakhand too will benefit from it.

With inputs from PTI