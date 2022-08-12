Akasa Air, India's newest airline, launched its inaugural flights on the Bengaluru-Kochi route today after successfully launching its commercial operations on August 7, 2022. Akasa Air's QP 1353, which departed Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport at 11:00 a.m., arrived at Cochin International Airport at 12:30 p.m. The first aircraft, Akasa Air's QP 1354, left Cochin International Airport at 13:10 and touched down at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru at 14:15. Akasa Air will start operating twice-daily flights between Bengaluru and Kochi on August 13.

Akasa Air has already announced a total of five routes in five cities, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, and would be operating a total of 54 weekly flights by August 13, 2022. This is in keeping with the airline's vision of using a phased approach to expand its network across India.

Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, “We are extremely grateful for the response we have received from travellers since our maiden flight, which was flagged off by the Honourable Civil Aviation Minister Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia-ji on 07 August. With this new Bengaluru – Kochi route, we look forward to our customers from these cities experiencing Akasa Air’s warm and efficient customer service and reliable operations at very affordable fares.”

With a focus on the metro to tier 2 and tier 3 route connectivity, the airline launched its commercial operations with two aircraft and expects to add two 737 MAX aircraft per month to develop a strong pan-India presence. By the end of March 2023, Akasa Air's fleet size will be 18 aircraft, and over the following four years, the airline will add another 54 aircraft, bringing its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.

At the time of Akasa Air's first flight Praveen Iyer, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, had said, "Akasa Air`s network strategy is focused on establishing a strong pan-India presence and providing linkages from metro to tier 2 and tier 3 cities across the country." In July, ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline received the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).