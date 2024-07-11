An American Airlines flight departing from Tampa International Airport in Florida narrowly avoided disaster when one of its tyres exploded on the runway. The incident occurred on Wednesday, July 10, just seconds before the plane was scheduled to take off.

Flight 590, bound for Phoenix, was taxiing at Tampa International Airport when the right side of one of its tyres burst, causing sparks and a trail of smoke. The plane had to be halted at the end of the runway, and emergency vehicles quickly arrived at the scene. Passengers and crew were safely evacuated, and the aircraft was returned to the terminal. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

JUST IN: American Airlines flight 590 out of Tampa, Florida narrowly avoids disaster after multiple tires blow out during takeoff.



As the plane was picking up speed and seconds away from liftoff, the tires blew out.



The pilot slammed on the brakes as the plane barreled towards… pic.twitter.com/P5kZ3N6pUO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 10, 2024

Airline And FAA Statements

American Airlines spokesperson Alfredo Garduno confirmed the incident, stating that Flight 590 "experienced a mechanical issue on the runway prior to taking off." The airline expressed regret for the disruption, apologizing for any inconvenience caused to the passengers, who were subsequently transferred to a replacement flight.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) provided additional details, noting that the flight aborted takeoff at around 7:50 a.m. local time due to multiple blown tyres. Passengers deplaned on the taxiway and were transported to the terminal by bus. The FAA announced that it will investigate the incident, advising to contact the airline for further information.