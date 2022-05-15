हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vistara

Vistara starts fast-track security clearance system for business class travellers at London airport

Providing a new facility for the business class customers of Vistara at London Heathrow Airport, the airline has established a fast-track security clearance system.

Vistara starts fast-track security clearance system for business class travellers at London airport
Image for representation

Vistara has established a fast-track security clearance system for business class passengers departing on its flight to Delhi at London's Heathrow airport. Vistara uses its Boeing 787-9 aircraft to fly the Delhi-London-Delhi route every day. On May 11, the airline's CEO, Vinod Kannan, described London as the "crown jewel" among the 10 non-Indian destinations to which it flies.

In a statement, Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, "Starting May 11, our business class customers departing from London Heathrow airport are able to avoid long queues for security checks and breeze through the Fast-Track Security gates, thereby enjoying a seamless experience."

He said, "For now, we are very, very happy with the route (Delhi-London-Delhi); the load factors are very strong. The average load factors are in excess of 80-85 per cent, and the front-end cabins are well subscribed."

Also read: AAI to invest Rs 412 crore to develop new terminal building at Jabalpur airport in MP

"If we did have the aircraft, Europe would definitely be a focus point, probably with a second London-Delhi (flight) if we get the slots, and Paris and Frankfurt would go up to daily. The US is a sector we would look at further down the line," he added.

With inputs from PTI

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
VistaraLondonLondon Heathrow AirportAviation
Next
Story

AAI to invest Rs 412 crore to develop new terminal building at Jabalpur airport in MP

Must Watch

PT10M5S

Problem in the Gyanvapi survey due to darkness and dust