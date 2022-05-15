Vistara has established a fast-track security clearance system for business class passengers departing on its flight to Delhi at London's Heathrow airport. Vistara uses its Boeing 787-9 aircraft to fly the Delhi-London-Delhi route every day. On May 11, the airline's CEO, Vinod Kannan, described London as the "crown jewel" among the 10 non-Indian destinations to which it flies.

In a statement, Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, "Starting May 11, our business class customers departing from London Heathrow airport are able to avoid long queues for security checks and breeze through the Fast-Track Security gates, thereby enjoying a seamless experience."

He said, "For now, we are very, very happy with the route (Delhi-London-Delhi); the load factors are very strong. The average load factors are in excess of 80-85 per cent, and the front-end cabins are well subscribed."

"If we did have the aircraft, Europe would definitely be a focus point, probably with a second London-Delhi (flight) if we get the slots, and Paris and Frankfurt would go up to daily. The US is a sector we would look at further down the line," he added.

With inputs from PTI