Severe Rainfall In Dubai Disrupts Air Travel: Check Advisories

Severe rainfall in Dubai has led to significant disruptions in air travel. The Indian embassy has prompted an advisory amid this. Various flight operations have been affected by airlines like SpiceJet and Air India.

Indian Embassy's Advisory

Following drastic rainfall in Dubai, the Indian embassy in the UAE has issued an advisory urging inbound Indian passengers to reschedule non-essential travel until normal operations resume at Dubai International Airport. This advisory comes in the wake of record-setting rains that caused massive flooding in Dubai and surrounding areas.

Airline advisories

Air India and SpiceJet, among other airlines, have faced disruptions in their flights to and from Dubai. Air India has offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling and full refunds for cancellations for customers with valid tickets until 21st April 2024. SpiceJet, in a passenger advisory, mentioned that flights from Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Mumbai will now operate to and from Fujairah due to the ongoing disruptions in Dubai caused by rain-induced flooding.

Operational Challenge

The unprecedented weather conditions in the UAE earlier this week led to temporary limitations on inbound flights at Dubai International Airport. As a result, passengers are advised to travel to the airport only after receiving final confirmation from their respective airlines regarding the departure date and time of their flights. While Dubai International Airport, known as the world's busiest for international travel, aims to return to a normal schedule within 24 hours, the situation remains fluid. The UAE authorities are working diligently to ensure the normalisation of airport operations, but travellers are encouraged to stay updated with their airlines for the latest information on flight schedules and operations.

To assist Indian nationals affected by these disruptions, the Consulate General of India in Dubai has activated emergency helpline numbers since April 17. These helplines are designed to provide support and guidance to Indian travellers navigating the challenges posed by the recent weather-related disruptions at Dubai International Airport.