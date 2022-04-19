A video went viral on the internet where passengers could be seen holding onto the plane’s door after it had flung open in mid-flight. The passengers flying over Brazil clasped onto the plane door as the handrail hit the engine’s propeller after the door opened.

The incident took place on April 14 where as per reports passengers had to hold the door until the plane landed. No injuries were reported. The door flung open when the flight was heading towards Rio Branco from Jordao in Acre. The airplane is believed to be an Embraer 110 Bandeirante, a Brazilian twin-turboprop light aircraft.

The door flung open as one of the support cables broke mid-air, leading to passengers taking emergency action. The pilot had to shut the left engine after the handrail hit the propeller. The plane was operated by Rio Branco Aerotaxi.

A spokesperson for Rio Branco Aerotaxi told local media that the incident was referred to CENIPA, the country's Centre for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents.