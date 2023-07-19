trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637364
Singapore Airlines To Replace Boeing 737 With Airbus A350 On Kolkata Route During Durga Puja

Signapore Airlines will operate daily A350-900 services from 14-23 October 2023 and again from 26-30 October 2023, on Singapore-Kolkata-Sinapore route.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 12:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has announced a temporary upgauge of its Boeing 737-8 services to Airbus A350-900 services from 17-20 October 2023, and again on 26 and 27 October 2023 in India. Subject to regulatory approvals, this change of aircraft type from a narrow-body to a wide-body over the Durga Puja period will help meet the surge in demand for travel during the festival, said the airline. Daily A350-900 operations during this time will also offer customers an inventory of 40 lie-flat Business Class seats per day as opposed to just 10 on the B737-8 aircraft.

Singapore Airlines currently flies daily from Kolkata to Singapore, operating its 154-seater B737-8 aircraft from Tuesdays to Fridays and its 303-seater A350-900 aircraft every Monday, Saturday and Sunday. With this upgauge, the Airline will operate daily A350-900 services from 14-23 October 2023 and again from 26-30 October 2023, thus increasing SIA’s total capacity from Kolkata by 22% over the Durga Puja period. 

Sy Yen Chen, General Manager India for Singapore Airlines, said, “We are delighted to announce this temporary capacity increase from Kolkata over the Durga Puja period, when demand for travel usually exceeds availability of seats. We are fully committed to the West Bengal market, and we want our customers to enjoy their holidays with seamless connections to their preferred destinations on their favourite Airline.”

“Our modern Airbus A350 medium haul aircraft, combined with award-winning inflight service and complimentary Wi-Fi across cabins, will provide enhanced comfort to travellers from Kolkata, further demonstrating SIA’s commitment to product and service excellence.” Mr. Chen added.

