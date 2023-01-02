Singer Benny Dayal slams Indian Airlines for mishandling musical instruments: WATCH Video

A lot of Indian Airlines are facing a backlash from musicians for mishandling their expensive musical instruments. Days after singer and performer Bismil lashed out on India's largest airline IndiGo for mishandling his equipment, despite paying Rs 30,000 extra for the baggage, now Bollywood singer Benny Dayal has bashed the Indian airlines for their handling of musical equipments. Interestingly, Dayal's rant was not against a single airline, but all airlines from India.

In a video posted three days ago on his Instagram handle Bennydayalofficial, the singer can be seen lashing out on all the airlines, tagging Vistara, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India, AirAsia India, and Akasa in his statement. He captioned the video, "ALL INDIAN AIRLINES BREAKING AND MIS-HANDLING MUSICIANS INSTRUMENTS!"

He stated how airlines behave irresponsibly when it comes to the regular baggage vs fragile equipments. He added that airlines must take accountability for broken or lost luggage as well. He specifically targeted Vistara for losing two of his bags in the span of one week and also accused IndiGo of not briefing its ground staff on handling music instruments, resulting in broken cargo.

IndiGo replied to Dayal in his Insta account stating, "Hi Mr. Dayal, we are very concerned to hear about the experience you had. We would request you to please share your contact details via DM and a convenient time to connect with you."

On the other hand, Simple Flying reached out to Vistara who said, "A video shared by an Instagram user showing baggage handling does not reciprocate the high standards that IndiGo sets for its baggage handling services. While no damage to the baggage was reported at the destination, we are looking into the incident and will take corrective action where needed."