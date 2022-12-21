topStoriesenglish
SpiceJet calls its cabin crew 'red-hot girls' in a tweet with actor Dharmendra, NCW sends notice

In a tweet shared recently, the budget carrier SpiceJet had shared a picture of veteran actor Dharmendra, travelling on one of its flight, with the crew.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 06:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma has written a letter to the director of India's budget airline SpiceJet to take down a post describing women flight attendants as "red hot girls". The budget carrier had shared a picture of veteran actor Dharmendra, travelling on one of its flight, with the crew.

The caption of the brand's Twitter account mentioned, "Garam-Dharam with our red-hot girls." The NCW objected to the airline's tweet and asked the Indian airline to take down the tweet.

However, as on December 21, 7 PM, the tweet is still on the Twitter handle of the airline and the company is yet to reply on the matter. 

Airlines often share photos of their cabin crew members when celebrities including actors travel on one of their flights as part of the promotional campaign. 

With PTI inputs

