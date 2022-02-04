Story of Boeing 737, Indian Air Force’s 51-year-old operational aircraft

Indian Air Force fleets of many aircraft, ranging from military-grade fighter jets to enormous carriers. One of those enormous carriers in the Indian Air Force's fleet is Boeing 737-200, though a 51-year-old plane is still actively providing its services.

The Boeing 737-200, now registered K3187, was built for Indian Airlines, a former state-owned domestic carrier. The plane, designated VT-EAJ, was delivered to the fleet in January 1971 and will celebrate its 51st year of service in 2022. During its peak, the aircraft performed domestic missions across the country. The plane's services have been nothing short of that of a soldier.

The plane was one of 36, 737-200s that Indian Airlines operated for nearly four decades. Deliveries were made between 1970 and 2008, with the final passenger jet arriving in 2005 and the rest being cargo. The 737 played an important part in developing the airline's fleet. However, it was later replaced by the Airbus A320. Only Airbus planes were transferred when Indian Airlines and Air India joined in 2007.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) acquired VT-EAJ from Indian Airlines in 1993. The plane was converted to a VIP configuration, with the goal of transporting important military and government leaders across the country. Due to safety concerns, nothing is known about the plane's interior today.

In total, seven 732s were transferred to the military, with VT-EAJ being one of them. K2142 and K2143 were relocated in 1984 and are still in service. In 1986, the IAF acquired two 732s, which were retired in 1989. K3186, one of the planes, is preserved at Hindon Air Base on the outskirts of Delhi. Alliance Air leased the final jet for a short time before returning it to the regional carrier in 2003. (K5011).

While K2142 and K2143 are both 38.5 years old, it's unclear why K3187 has remained in operation 51 years after it was delivered. The airframe status is still operational, indicating that the plane is still safe to fly. The IAF, on the other hand, has purchased new jets to transport the nation's leaders.

