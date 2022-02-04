हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Teenager demands $50,000 from Elon Musk to stop putting THIS on Twitter; Drake, Bill Gates can be next

Jack Sweeney, a college student and aviation enthusiast is asking $50,000 from Elon Musk to delete a Twitter account tracking the location of private jet of celebrities. 

Despite Elon Musk offering a 19-year-old teenager $5,000 to stop him tweeting the location of Musk's private jet, the bot on Twitter continues to mention the real-time location of the private jet of Musk, along with other celebrities and billionaires. In fact, Jack Sweeney, a college student and aviation enthusiast is now asking $50,000 from Elon Musk to delete the Twitter account.

The teenager has reportedly said he is creating dozens more accounts tracking the movements of other rich and famous people. He recently demanded $50,000 from the Tesla founder to stop him tweeting the location of Musk's private jet and has reportedly said he is creating dozens more accounts tracking the movements of other rich and famous people.

Jack Sweeney said he had created 16 automated Twitter accounts, or bots, similar to @ElonJet to follow jets owned by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates (@GatesJet), Amazon's Jeff Bezos, the billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban and the rapper Drake, the Guardian reported. The accounts not only track, but also reports on carbon footprint of these billionaires, a reason why Elon Musk wants a buyout. 

In an interview with the Guardian, Sweeney said he had also created a website, Ground Control, to "monetise" the service by offering bespoke tracking services to celebrities' superfans and to host web versions of the Twitter bots if the micro-blogging site closes his accounts because of privacy concerns raised by the subjects.

"They are either really prominent people or just like really interesting," Sweeney was quoted as saying. "Lately I have been adding people that [his followers] have requested," he added. Recent accounts he has set up after requests include Cuban and Drake, who he said was the most interesting.

"He has the biggest plane out of all of them, it is a giant Boeing," Sweeney said. The rapper's plane, Air Drake, is a $185m 59ft-long Boeing 767-200ER that can carry 216 passengers.

Sweeney, who created @ElonJet in June 2020, said he hoped Musk would reopen negotiations to buy and close down the account. The co-founder and chief executive of Tesla has refused the teenager's demand for $50,000.

Recently, media reports said that Musk has blocked Sweeney on Twitter. While Musk offered Sweeney $5,000 to delete the bot, Sweeney asked for $50,000. However, Musk declined to pay and has blocked Sweeney on the micro-blogging site. The billionaire reached out to the 19-year-old last November to express concern about the bot.

With inputs from Reuters

