Tata Group excited to make Air India the airline of choice, says Ratan Tata

Air India was handed over to Tata Group on January 27, completing a full circle as the airline returned to the Tata’s after 69 years. Since then the Tata Group is all set to change the airlines with better services in every aspect. On February 2, the airline tweeted a 19-second video with the message of Ratan Tata. "#FlyAI: A warm welcome extended by Mr. Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, Chairman, Tata Trusts, to our passengers on board Air India flights," the tweet said.

"The Tata Group welcomes Air India's new customers and is excited to work together to make Air India the airline of choice in terms of passenger comfort and service," Ratan Tata said in the message. An airline official said the message was played on some flights in the last few days.

Through a competitive bidding process, the government sold Air India to Talace Pvt Ltd, part of Tata Group, for Rs 18,000 crore. As part of the deal, Talace paid Rs 2,700 crore in cash and took over Rs 15,300 crore debt of the airline.

While this will be the Centre's first privatization since 2003-04, Air India will be the third airline brand in the Tatas' stable as it holds a majority interest in AirAsia India and Vistara, a joint venture with Singapore Airlines Ltd. The airline, along with AIXL, is primarily engaged in the business of providing domestic and international scheduled air passenger transport service, along with air cargo transport service. Under the deal, Talace has acquired Air India, Air India Express, and a 50 percent stake in AISATS.

With inputs from PTI

