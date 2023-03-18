topStoriesenglish2585159
Trainer Aircraft Crashes in Madhya Pradesh, Woman Trainee Pilot Missing

Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh told PTI that efforts are on to identify the body while a search is on for the woman trainee pilot who is missing.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 07:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

As per a report on PTI, a trainer aircraft with two trainee pilots on board crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district on Saturday, March 18, 2023. According to the local police, the charred body of a man was found in the mountains of Lanji and Kirnapur areas, about 40 km from the Balaghat district headquarters, near the crash site.

Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh told PTI in the evening that efforts are on to identify the body while a search is on for the woman trainee pilot who is missing.

As per the preliminary information, the trainer aircraft had taken off from the Birsi airport in Gondia district of Maharashtra bordering Balaghat, the police officer said.

This is a developing story

