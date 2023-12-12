Uttar Pradesh To Soon Have Nine New Airports By 2025: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reveals plans for nine new airports in Uttar Pradesh within two years, emphasising government commitment to the aviation sector. Scindia highlights significant aviation infrastructure growth under the Modi government, constructing 75 airports in nine years, totaling 149 including heliports and waterdromes. The civil aviation minister said that only three greenfield airports were constructed in 65 years, while 12 greenfield airports have been developed by the current government since 2014.

Scindia said that six airports were developed in Uttar Pradesh in 65 years. The minister said three more airports have been constructed in the state in the last nine years.

"We will construct nine more airports in the next two years in Uttar Pradesh," said Scindia, adding that the total number would reach 18.

Responding to a query about the Meerut airport, the minister said operations with ATR aircraft using VFR (Visual Flight Rating) can be started once the state government provides an additional 115 acres of land.

"Meerut is an unlicensed airport and was identified during the third round of bidding under the UDAN scheme for development and to operate RCS flights," Scindia said in a written reply.

Under UDAN 4.2 round of bidding, the Meerut-Lucknow-Meerut route has been awarded to FlyBig for the operation of RCS flights with 19-seater type of aircraft and frequency of 133 seats per week and not for ATR 72.

"Only after the airport is ready and licensed, the Selected Airlines Operator can start operating RCS flights from the Meerut airport," he added.

Also, Indigo has signed an MoU with the Noida International Airport that is being developed in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh. IndiGo will operate the maiden flight from the new airports, once operations begin. Although, the airline hasn’t revealed any details about their first route from the Noida International Airport.