Helicopter service between Dehradun, Almora, and Pithoragarh was inaugurated by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday from Jolly Grant Airport. From Dehradun, this chopper service will travel to Haldwani, Pantnagar, Almora, and Pithoragarh. Only once a week will this 7-seater Pawan Hans service be offered. Pushkar Singh Dhami, the chief minister, thanked Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, the union minister of civil aviation, for launching the heli service.

The Chief Minister said that the heli services being run in the state under the UDAN scheme would play an important role in increasing air connectivity in Uttarakhand. These services will facilitate the movement of people.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is an important state from the point of view of religion and tourism. It is the endeavour of the state government that devotees and tourists should get all kinds of facilities for travelling in the state. The CM Dhami said that air connectivity is being further expanded in the state. He asked Pawan Hans to make the service three days a week and increase the number of seats.

( With inputs from ANI)