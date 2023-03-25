Video Of Woman Attacking Passengers, Police On Flight Goes Viral; Arrested: Watch

Frontier Airlines witnessed another case of an unruly passenger while the flight was on its way from Miami to Philadelphia. The incident occurred when a female passenger on the flight started threatening to attack fellow passengers. Furthermore, she tried to bite one of the cops that responded to the call of unruly behaviour on the flight. The passenger was later identified as Simone Bryna Kim, 24 from Killeen, Texas. It is to be noted that the incident occurred while the aircraft was still at the Miami International Airport.

The video of the whole incident was caught on camera and shared on social media. In the video, Kim can be heard saying, "I’ll beat you the f–k up. What you trying to be on." She further yells, "I’m going to rock your s--t." As the video moves on she keeps on yelling profanities at her fellow passengers.

After a while, one of the crew members on the plane tries to diffuse the situation, but Kim keeps on refusing to leave the plane. When the situation kept escalating cops were called to remove her from the aircraft.

While the police attempted to take her off the plane she struggled with the cops. Reports also suggest that she scratched, bit, and kicked the cops.

She was being carried by several officers like a rag doll as they attempted to fit her writhing body into a cruiser, and a passenger caught the scene on camera through the window. When they saw the arrest, onlookers could be overheard expressing their disbelief and confusion at the entire incident.

Kim is accused of two felonies, battering a police officer twice and violently resisting an officer once, according to Miami police. She was freed from jail after posting bond and now faces three misdemeanour counts of assault on an officer as well as a charge of trespassing.